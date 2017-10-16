UAH professor who survived 2010 Amy Bishop shooting dies

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

HUNTSVILLE – Joseph Leahy, who was a professor of biology at the University of Alabama at Huntsville, has passed away at the age of 58, according to AL.com. He was a survivor of a shooting that left three dead and three others wounded in 2010 by fellow UAH professor Amy Bishop.

Leahy was shot during a faculty meeting in the head by Bishop, who had been having difficulties as a professor and was denied tenure at the university before she perpetrated the shooting.

Bishop’s handgun jammed, preventing further injuries or deaths before she was pushed out of the room by other faculty members.

After she was arrested and tried, Bishop was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Despite the severe injury that Leahy suffered he was able to recover and eventually returned to teaching at the university. Though his passing was announced by UAH, the cause of his passing was not given. UAH gave a statement on Leahy.

“His presence will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with (Leahy’s wife) Ginny and his family,” the statement said.