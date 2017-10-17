1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Birmingham gas station

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – A man is dead and a woman has been severely injured following a shooting that occurred at an Exxon gas station in Birmingham, according to WVTM 13.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. at the station located on Graymont Avenue West. A man was pronounced dead on the scene and the unidentified woman was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The deceased man has also not been identified. A third sustained minor injuries from shattered glass caused by the gunfire.

No motive for the shooting has been determined yet. No suspects have been taken into custody as police continue to investigate.