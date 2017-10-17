Former 4-star receiver kicked off Auburn football team

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Kyle Davis’ days as an an Auburn Tiger are done.

The former 4-star recruit was dismissed from the team today, reportedly because of a violation of team rules.

Davis, a sophomore receiver, did not play Saturday against LSU. The reason for his absence was not made public. Saturday’s game was the second game Davis missed this year, neither of which were reportedly due to an injury.

Davis is the second player to be dismissed from the team during the 2017 season. Second-string quarterback Sean White, a former starter, was kicked off the team following an arrest for public intoxication.

Another player, defensive lineman Byron Cowart, a former five-star prospect, left the team early in the season.