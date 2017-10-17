Garrett appointed to standing House Committee on Fiscal Responsibility

By David Lazenby

Editor

Danny Garrett (R-Trussville) was among the eight state representatives who today were appointed to a a new House standing Committee on Fiscal Responsibility.

Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon announced the appointees as well as the committee’s chairman, Chris Pringle (R-Mobile).

Previously, Garret was appointed as the House co-chairman of the state’s Budget Reform Task Force made up of seven senators and seven representatives.

“One thing we (Budget Reform Task Force) recommended was that the House and Senate vote for permanent committees that would make it their job to, every year as a standing committee, address issues like tax credits,” Garrett said. “The House has gone ahead and taken the step to create this new committee on fiscal responsibility to basically look at where we can save the taxpayers money.”

Other members of the newly formed committee are Reps. Chris Sells, R-Greenville, vice chair; Rod Scott, D-Fairfield, ranking Democrat; Corley Ellis, R-Columbiana; Matt Fridy, R-Montevallo; Reed Ingram, R-Montgomery; A.J. McCampbell, D-Livingston; and Patricia Todd, D-Birmingham.

Garrett, was elected in 2014 to his first term as the state’s representative for District 44, said he expects the State Senate will set up a similar committee. He added the new House committee will meet regularly once the session starts and may meet before then.

Garrett is a career chief financial officer who has been appointed to several committees since his election to the House, including the Education Ways and Means Committee. His district includes Trussville, Clay and Pinson.

“We are going to be focused specifically on how to become better stewards of the state’s money,” he said.