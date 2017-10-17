Springville Pediatrics breaks ground during new construction ceremony

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

The City of Springville and Springville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Springville Pediatrics, the newest addition to the Springville Station shopping center on I-59 with a groundbreaking ceremony held today.

Springville Pediatrics will be located at the end of Springville Station Boulevard adjacent to the City’s newest recreation fields.

Dr. Peter Stogov and Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Monica Chadwick have partnered together in the opening of Springville Pediatrics. Stogov and Chadwick both share a passion for providing exceptional pediatric care to all children. With a combined 16 years of pediatric experience, Stogov and Chadwick have dedicated their careers to caring for children and their families.

“Finding premiere medical care in smaller communities can be difficult. Dr. Stogov and my focus and goal is to provide exceptional pediatric care to children in communities that would not have access to it otherwise,” said Chadwick. “We also desire to help the community flourish by bringing in new business along with job opportunities.”

Initially, the office will house one pediatrician and two nurse practitioners. Together, they will welcome patients up to the age of 21 and will accept most insurances including Medicaid. Families can expect to walk into a beautiful, spacious, clean, state-of-the-art practice where they will be greeted with smiling faces and exceptional customer service.

“Our mission is to house quality providers and staff to provide family-centered care to every child in Springville and surrounding areas,” said Stogov. “We love Springville and can’t wait to be part of your growing community by Spring 2018!”

“The City of Springville welcomes Springville Pediatrics,” said Springvile Mayor William Isley. “This is our first pediatric office in the city, and we are glad to see their services offered in our community. We hope that they are able to serve the young families living in our community, and that young families looking at Springville as a place to locate will take advantage of these health services that will now be offered locally.”