Trussville man, Shelby County woman prosecuted for producing child pornography

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – A man from Trussville and a woman from Shelby County have been prosecuted for producing and distributing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr.

Jennifer Lynn Galloway, 34, of Shelby County pleaded guilty in June to one count of producing child pornography. Today she was sentenced to 24 years and six months in prison. Brian Wayne Ray, 55, of Trussville is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 23 next year. He faces 20 years in prison.

He pleaded guilty on Oct. 11 to one count of distributing child pornography between March 9 and 15 of 2016. Ray’s plea agreement also includes one count of possessing child pornography between Feb. 14 and July 5 of the same year.

According to the statement by the U.S. Attorney’s office, Galloway took pictures of an eight-year-old relative and sent them to Ray, who was communicating online with Galloway under a different name: Cory Haynes. An unidentified man from Washington D.C. was part of their online communication. The emails were eventually discovered by the FBI during an investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Williamson Barnes is prosecuting the case.