Area elementary school evacuated after workers installing playground equipment damage natural gas line

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

After a contractor hit a gas line today, Oxmoor Valley Elementary School was evacuated and students were dismissed for the day.

CBS affiliate wiat.com reported that workers were installing new playground equipment near the school when the natural gas line was compromised.

The school was evacuated as a safety precaution until the gas leak can be repaired by Alagasco. The gas leak was first reported at the school shortly after 11 a.m. today.

Crews have located the leak and are working to stop the flow of natural gas.

Oxmoor Valley Elementary School is located at 3600 Sydney Drive.