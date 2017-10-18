BENCH MARK: Rotary Daybreak Club makes contribution to Cahaba Elementary School track

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Walkers who use the track at Cahaba Elementary may have reently noticed three new benches located near shade trees.

The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club donated the benches for use by the community and the school, thanks, in part, to a $4,000 district grant from The Rotary Foundation.

The three benches, delivered just last week, are heavy-duty and built to last, according to club president Diane Poole.

The benches are red and feature the Rotary logo. Also “Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club” is cut into the back of each bench.

The Club requested the grant to provide benches for the new walking track and park area of the community at Cahaba Elementary. Seating in this area will further enhance the use of this area for the community. Benches will also be used by the teachers when their students are at the track.

District grants are block grants to districts that fund scholarships, projects, and travel that align with the mission of The Rotary Foundation, which is to enable Rotarians to advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through the improvement of health, the support of education, and the alleviation of poverty.

Sandra Vernon was the lead grant writer for the project.

The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club meets for breakfast on Wednesday mornings at 7 a.m. at Spare Time Entertainment (3600 Roosevelt Blvd).

For more information on the Club, or to help with one of our projects, please ‘like’ us on Facebook (Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club) or email Diane Poole at diane.poole@trussvillechamber.com.