Bessemer investigators searching for clues to early morning shooting

Bessemer police detectives are seeking answers regarding the motive of a shooter who fired and and struck a black man this morning in the 1700 block of 14th Avenue North.

The man, who police found lying on the ground in front of the home where the shooting occurred around 12:15 a.m., was struck once in the torso.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to UAB Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Bessemer detectives at 205- 425-2411 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 205-428-3541.