Bessemer police investigators searching for clues to early morning shooting

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Bessemer police detectives are seeking answers regarding the motive of a shooter who fired and and struck a black man this morning in the 1700 block of 14th Avenue North.

Police found the man on the ground in front of the home where the shooting occurred around 12:15 a.m. No arrest has been made in the case.

In a prepared statement, Bessemer Police Sgt. Cortice Miles stated the victim appeared to have been struck once in the torso.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was treated by paramedics and taken to UAB Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to Miles.

Bessemer detectives do not believe that the victim was shot while inside of the residence where the assault took place. Investigators collected multiple shell casings at the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Bessemer detectives at 205- 425-2411 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 205-428-3541.