Countdown to College workshop to be held at Pinson Valley High School on Tuesday, public invited to attend

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Potential Magazine is set to host a free “Countdown to College: Admissions and Scholarships” workshop from 6-7:30 p.m. at Pinson Valley High School.

The workshop is part of a series of events designed to help high school students, their parents and anyone else interested in the process of preparing for college.

At each “Countdown to College” workshop, there will be a parent-to-parent styled discussion, and a panel of representatives from several Alabama colleges will offer relevant tips and advice to parents and students regarding the admissions process. The panel will also provide information on tuition costs, local scholarship opportunities and financial aid tips.

Representatives from colleges including the University of Alabama, Jefferson State Community College, and Miles College are set to appear at the event.

Following a panel discussion, attendees will have an opportunity to engage in a Q&A session and speak one-on-one with the individual college representatives. There will also be door prizes, including a drawing for a 7” tablet, and a scholarship sign-up for Alabama residents on-site.

Potential is a multi-media resource for parents of college-bound teens. This event is free of charge and open to the public. Parents and students are encouraged to attend.

For more information about upcoming Countdown to College events, visit potentialmagazine.com. To book this event at your school, contact Savanna Pruitt at 334.467.2988 or savanna@exploremedia.org.