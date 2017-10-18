Jackson, Miss. school ditching Jefferson Davis name to instead honor Barack Obama
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
Officials of a Mississippi school named after Confederate president Jefferson Davis plan to change the school’s title to one commemorating the former president of the United States.
Davis Magnet IB in Jackson, Miss. will be renamed Barack Obama Magnet IB starting with the 2018-2019 school year.
The student body of the school named after the confederate president during the Civil War is 98 percent black.
The decision to change the name was made following a vote on Tuesday by the school’s Parent-Teacher association.
The school is not the first to be named after the 44th president. More than a dozen other schools across the country are named after the former commander-in-chief, mostly educational institutions with a large minority population among its students.
