Jackson, Miss. school ditching Jefferson Davis name to instead honor Barack Obama

Posted by: Posted date: October 18, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Officials of a Mississippi school named after Confederate president Jefferson Davis plan to change the school’s title to one commemorating the former president of the United States.

Barack Obama

Davis Magnet IB in Jackson, Miss. will be renamed Barack Obama Magnet IB starting with the 2018-2019 school year.

 The  student body of the school named after the confederate president during the Civil War is 98 percent black.

The decision to change the name was made following a vote on Tuesday by the school’s Parent-Teacher association.

The school is not the first to be named after the 44th president. More than a dozen other schools across the country are named after the former commander-in-chief, mostly educational institutions with a large minority population among its students.

.

Comments

  1. John Hollock says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Can things be any more ridiculous?

  2. Patricia Chambers says:
    October 18, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    You’re kidding I hope

  3. Michael Stanley says:
    October 18, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Let me guess… The school is the worst school in history?

  4. Scott Landers says:
    October 18, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Well that is bass akwards.

  5. Camille Whitfield says:
    October 18, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Bless their hearts.

  6. Arlene Thompson says:
    October 18, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Well that offends me…so can we not do that?

  7. Michael Lindsey says:
    October 18, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    That’s awesome!

  8. Jo Seales Ingram says:
    October 18, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Yuck

  9. Jo Seales Ingram says:
    October 18, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    And why

  10. Cathy Bean says:
    October 18, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    At least we know Jefferson Davis was an American

  11. Mike Jay says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Thats a good thing

  12. Pamela Edmonson Hendrix says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:01 pm
  13. Jimmy Goeb says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Idiots

  14. Tommy Dodson says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    I guess Jefferson county is next…Liberals are such cry babies

  15. Mike Jay says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Obama is an American…expand your knowledge little girl.

  16. Judy Hulsey Acton says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Did you read the part that said the parents voted on it and the school population is 98% black?

  17. Mike Jay says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Let’s hope Jefferson County is next…that would be great

  18. Marlene Little Appleton says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    And there’s a Robert E Lee School somewhere changing it’s name to
    L. E. E. How screwed up is all of this?

  19. Cathy Bean says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Mike Jay expand your knowledge and prove it beyond a reasonable doubt since you know so much! moronic man!

  20. Tommy Dodson says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    I’m sure snowflake

  21. Joseph Currier says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    I guess they will offer classes in social lobotomy.

  22. Joseph Currier says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    I wonder if Texas representative Sheila Jackson Lee will be forced to change her name?

  23. William Kennedy says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    The comments went about how I thought they would.

  24. Jerry Stevens says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    How many wars was Obama in.

  25. Peggy Stockton says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    I would change schools

  26. Nieshel Pronounced Kneeshul says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    These comments!

