Truck transporting more than 100 head of cattle tipped over at ‘dead man’s curve’

A cattle truck today overturned on I-20 West while merging onto I-59 South near Birmingham International Airport.

Authorities this afternoon were asking motorists to take I-459 as an alternate route.

Between 120-140 cattle were in the truck when it overturned, according to ABC3340.

The condition of the driver and the cattle is unknown. The truck driver reportedly was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment.

The interchange is frequently referred to as “Dead Man’s Curve.” According to Wikipedia, engineers built a curve into the highway to avoid a cemetery.