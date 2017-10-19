 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Food/Entertainment » A new entertainment district will be the centerpiece of Trussville Downtown

A new entertainment district will be the centerpiece of Trussville Downtown

Posted by: Posted date: October 19, 2017

By Tanna Friday

For the Tribune

 On Thursday, mayor Buddy Choat, unveiled the citys designs for a new entertainment district on Morrow Avenue which will open late in 2018 and serve as the centerpiece for downtown redevelopment.

An entertainment district on Morrow Avenue will be the centerpiece of downtown redevelopment.

The entertainment district, known at this stage as Quad One,will feature an event stage, large pavilion, additional parking, retail shops, and several new restaurants including Melt, Trussville Common House, Slag Heap Brewing Company, and a second craft beer brewery. The city envisions that Quad One, part of the citys revitalization plan, will preserve and grow the historic downtown area.

Slag Heap Brewing Company is being developed by Trussville resident Joe Meadows, a veteran of craft beer competitions where he has been highly successful. Slag Heap plans to open in December.

The properties housing Melt, Trussville Common House and a second craft beer brewery are being developed by Coby Lake, the primary developer of Avondale.

Melt has committed to a location in the downtown entertainment district.

Last week, Lake and his partner, Trussville resident Chris Donaldson, sold their interest in Avondale Brewery to focus on the Trussville development.

“I didn’t want competing breweries,” Lake said. “I want to have something authentic and unique to Trussville Downtown, something that the people of Trussville can call their own.”

One of the most noteworthy aspects is the development of a city stage and pavilion, which will serve as an outdoor venue for various events and gatherings, located on the edge of Pinchgut Creek and the railroad tracks.

 There will be a stage area and pavilion that will create a family-friendly environment,says Choat. We will have a grassy area down here in front of the stage for kids to play and have restaurants and breweries all around.

 

Trussville Common House will overlook the pavilion and stage.

Visualization may be hard to see as you drive down Morrow Avenue today, but the designs reveal a much larger vision for shops, restaurants, and entertainment in the area. The Mayor explains several key concepts the city is looking at as they unveil.

 Melt and Common House have decided to come to Trussville and we are the thankful for that,says Choat.

Common House, which features a unique and tailored menu for the area, plans to create a menu which features parts of Trussvilles history, according to owners Ellen and William Rogers.

At the corner of Main Street and Morrow Avenue, you will see Slag Heap Brewing Company, but coming down Morrow Avenue there will be a wide street with sidewalks, streetscapes, and lights,” Choat said. “Halfway down the block will begin the foot traffic area, which will lead to several restaurants and breweries as well as the Pinchgut Pavilion in the middle.”

 

Following Slag Heap Brewing Company, a second brewery will open in the downtown entertainment district.

When there is growth, parking can become an area of concern, Choat said, addressing the citys parking plan for Quad One.

“We will have onstreet parking, public parking lots behind the Keller Williams building on the lot we already own,Choat said. We will have access parking on some of the streets and some parking in surrounding areas that we hope to develop in the future.

 While Choat mentioned the city is still preparing for the bidding process, he believes construction in Quad One will begin within 12 to 18 months.

 

Comments

  1. Kathy Sills says:
    October 19, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    More traffic. oh boy

  2. Leo Vargas says:
    October 19, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Laura Ann Vargas

  3. Terri Phillips says:
    October 19, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Where is the plan for traffic control?

  4. Erin Salter says:
    October 19, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Jeremy Salter

  5. Matt Clay says:
    October 19, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    I am at a loss on why they think two breweries and a bar less than a block from each other is not “too much”.

  6. Mandy Hornsby Catrett says:
    October 19, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Can. Not. Wait.

  7. Mandy Hornsby Catrett says:
    October 19, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Can. Not. Wait.

  8. Jessica Cramer Owens says:
    October 19, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Kristen Gable Brian Owens YAS!!!!

  9. Jessica Cramer Owens says:
    October 19, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Kristen Gable Brian Owens YAS!!!!

  10. Henryand Susan Morris says:
    October 19, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Love it! Can’t wait!

  11. Henryand Susan Morris says:
    October 19, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Love it! Can’t wait!

  12. Trussville To Go says:
    October 19, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    This is going to be AWESOME!

  13. Trussville To Go says:
    October 19, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    This is going to be AWESOME!

  14. Josh Kloepfer says:
    October 19, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Bout time we had some real progress other than a new chain store and restaurant.

  15. Josh Kloepfer says:
    October 19, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Bout time we had some real progress other than a new chain store and restaurant.

  16. Scott Wheeler says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Keeping up with the Bell…..

  17. Scott Wheeler says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Keeping up with the Bell…..

  18. Michael Stanley says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Highway 280 is coming to Trussville without proper planning

  19. Michael Stanley says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Highway 280 is coming to Trussville without proper planning

  20. Emily Krawczyk says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Katherine Krawczyk Kat Krawczyk

  21. Emily Krawczyk says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Katherine Krawczyk Kat Krawczyk

  22. Magen Nelson says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    I believe that BOTH will serve food, so they will be restaurants in addition to breweries.

    I think it’s great! Right now the only restaurants that are open at night downtown are Sonic and Marcos.

    I LOVE Marcos- but it will be good to have some variety! 🙂

  23. Magen Nelson says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    I believe that BOTH will serve food, so they will be restaurants in addition to breweries.

    I think it’s great! Right now the only restaurants that are open at night downtown are Sonic and Marcos.

    I LOVE Marcos- but it will be good to have some variety! 🙂

  24. Matt Clay says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    If serving food great, but Avondale Brewery did not serve food neither does Good People Brewery

  25. Matt Clay says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    If serving food great, but Avondale Brewery did not serve food neither does Good People Brewery

  26. Casi Carden Selph says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Sounds amazing, however the traffic in the morning and afternoon is horrendous!! I think the traffic issue is of major concern and needs to be addressed before starting this project!

  27. Casi Carden Selph says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Sounds amazing, however the traffic in the morning and afternoon is horrendous!! I think the traffic issue is of major concern and needs to be addressed before starting this project!

  28. Brent Tyree says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Carlyn Harris

  29. Brent Tyree says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Carlyn Harris

  30. Matt Clay says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    I just find it odd that they sold Avondale Brewery because they did not want competing breweries but talking about opening new brewery which will be competing with Slag Heap Brewery.

    One brewery and a Common House bar is great, I just think you are overkilling it with 2 breweries and a bar. I think it is over saturating the market unless they serve food as well.

  31. Matt Clay says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    I just find it odd that they sold Avondale Brewery because they did not want competing breweries but talking about opening new brewery which will be competing with Slag Heap Brewery.

    One brewery and a Common House bar is great, I just think you are overkilling it with 2 breweries and a bar. I think it is over saturating the market unless they serve food as well.

  32. BenandLindsey Brown says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Shawn Emanuel

  33. BenandLindsey Brown says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Shawn Emanuel

  34. Derek Ried says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Glad to be gone

  35. Derek Ried says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Glad to be gone

  36. Terrie Dollar says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Centerpoint gonna enjoy it to.

  37. Terrie Dollar says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Centerpoint gonna enjoy it to.

  38. Jenny Posada King says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    David King

  39. Jenny Posada King says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    David King

  40. Marlene Little Appleton says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    I hope they revamp the traffic situation along with this.

  41. Marlene Little Appleton says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    I hope they revamp the traffic situation along with this.

  42. Stephanie Robinson says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    I’m so excited! Finally a place where you can hang out late locally and enjoy live music. And finally more food and a great bakery, Edgar’s, coming too.

  43. Stephanie Robinson says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    I’m so excited! Finally a place where you can hang out late locally and enjoy live music. And finally more food and a great bakery, Edgar’s, coming too.

  44. Tabatha Feduska says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    This sounds great! I do have concerns about traffic though since it’s already so bad!

  45. Tabatha Feduska says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    This sounds great! I do have concerns about traffic though since it’s already so bad!

  46. Cathy Bean says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Hope it’s laid out beautifully and landscaped with traffic flow in mind…

  47. Jason Wells says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Traci Bibb Wells

  48. BrandonWendy Brasher says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    My thoughts exactly lol

  49. Dena Tuggle Casey says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Jordan Casey

  50. Julie Waddell Currie says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Let’s do something about the traffic on Hwy 11 first

  51. Pamela Mays Decker says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Krystan Sivley

  52. Christin Mavin says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    I agree!

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top