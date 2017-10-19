Birmingham man dies from stab wounds following confrontation with the father of his sister’s 3 children

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Birmingham Police detectives are conducting a homicide investigation in regard to a stabbing that occurred late Wednesday night in the 2300 block of 7th Place N.W.

Birmingham officers from the East Precinct found Tyroski “T.J.” McCall 35, of Birmingham lying on the ground in a parking lot on Wednesday night. It appeared he was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

McCall was transported to St. Vincent’s East hospital where he was pronounced dead just before midnight.

Detectives learned the victim’s sister, who lives at the location with the victim and their father, allegedly has a protection order against the suspect concerning their three kids.

The suspect came to the residence on Wednesday and refused to leave unless the woman came outside to speak to him. After talking with the suspect, he allegedly became confrontational when started to return to her apartment.

The victim, who was leaving the location, observed this confronted the suspect with a piece of bed railing.

According to a witness, the victim approached the suspect’s vehicle as the suspect was leaving. The suspect backed up and got out of the vehicle and an altercation between the suspect and victim ensued.

During the altercation, the victim struck the suspect with the railing and the suspect stabbed the victim. According to witnesses, the victim dropped the railing as if the fight was over; however, the suspect continued to stab him. The suspect fled the scene in his car. The car was later recovered by Tarrant police.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged contact the Birmingham Police Homicide Unit at 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 254-7777.