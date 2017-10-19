Center Point man wanted for drug possession, distribution

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CENTER POINT — A man from Center Point is wanted by police for alleged possession and distribution of methamphetamine, according to Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama.

William Edward Burge, 66, is described as being 5-feet, 9-inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His last reported address is the 2200 block of 2nd Terrace Northwest in Center Point.

He has warrants charging him with distributing methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with further information on Burge is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or leave a tip online.