 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Local News » Center Point man wanted for drug possession, distribution

Center Point man wanted for drug possession, distribution

Posted by: Posted date: October 19, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CENTER POINT — A man from Center Point is wanted by police for alleged possession and distribution of methamphetamine, according to Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama.

William Edward Burge is wanted for drug distribution and possession. Photo from Crime Stoppers.

William Edward Burge, 66, is described as being 5-feet, 9-inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His last reported address is the 2200 block of 2nd Terrace Northwest in Center Point.

He has warrants charging him with distributing methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with further information on Burge is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or leave a tip online.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top