Crimson Tide wide receiver off team after Thursday arrest

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY — Following an arrest on Thursday morning, Donnie Lee Jr., the senior walk-on wide receiver for the Alabama Crimson Tide, has been dismissed from the team, according to a report from Al.com.

Lee was charged with third-degree domestic violence as well as with a reasonable and prudent speed charge. He is being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail with a bond of $1,000 for the domestic violence charge and $300 for the speed charge.

According to a statement by Alabama Coach Nick Saban, Lee had been missing team activities due to an injury.

“Donnie Lee Jr., a walk-on who has not been participating in team activities since a knee injury in August, has been dismissed from our football team and is no longer part of our program,” he said. “This behavior will not be tolerated from anyone and is not representative of our football program.”