Huskies boys place sixth, girls place seventh, in Decatur

From Trussvillle Tribune staff reports

The Hewitt-Trussville boys cross country team finished sixth at the “DEW It On The Trails” race in Decatur. The event was held at Point Mallard. Huntsville High School won the event that featured a strong field of 19 teams.

The Huskies were led by three athletes that placed in the top 25 individually. Josh Jenkins finished 12th, Thomas Wolfe finished 15th, and Aaron Himes finished 22nd. Head Coach David Dobbs was proud of the squad. “The boys had 15 personal records this weekend. We ran well as a team and had some young ones that stepped up. We are still not 100 percent, but we will be by sectionals. We look forward to our home meet this Saturday to let our fans see what we can do.”

The team will host the Husky Challenge on Saturday.

The Hewitt-Trussville girls finished seventh at Decatur. Mountain Brook won the 16-team event that featured many of the top schools in the state.

Almost 200 girls competed in the race and the Huskies saw three athletes finish in the top 40 overall. Sydney Hall finished 19th, Amelia Brady finished 26th, and Helena Steen finished 36th.

Hewitt-Trussville will be at home Saturday as it hosts the 26th Annual Husky Challenge. More than 20 teams will visit Trussville for the event and head coach Davis Dobbs is looking forward to it. “We are expecting a huge crowd this weekend. We are excited that our supporters will be able to come out and see our one and only home meet.”

The event will start on the multi-purpose field near the Stadium. The race will finish on the track inside the Stadium. The event is free. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and expect a large crowd. Parking will be available at the Stadium, Civic Center, and Hewitt-Trussville High School.

Husky Challenge Tentative Race Schedule

8 a.m.-Varsity Girls

8:40 a.m.-Varsity Boys

9:20 a.m.-JV Girls

10 a.m. -JV Boys

10:40 a.m. -Middle School Girls

11:20 a.m. -Middle School Boys

Hewitt-Trussville Middle School Cross Country teams also traveled to Decatur.

The girls and boys teams each finished in second place in the race that featured many of the top teams from the state. More than 135 girls competed in the race and the Huskies had five athletes place in the top 15 overall. Sophia Knox finished 7th, Mia Cane finished 8th, Sophie Bryant finished 9th, Ella Reese Willoughby finished 13th, and Olivia Browning finished 14th.

More than 220 boys ran in the race and the Huskies had five athletes finish in the top 20. Mitchell Phillips finished 5th, Weston Lovelady finished 11th, Ben Pendergrass finished 12th, Thomas Himes finished 16th, and Paul Copus finished 17th.

Pinson, Clay, Center Point runners compete

In the Center Point Invitational, Gardendale took both the boys and girls team titles, but runners from Center Point, Clay and Pinson Valley also competed well.

In the boys 5K, Seth Lord of Pinson Valley finished second with a time of 19:08.18. Tracy Reed was seventh and Luis Sanchez was ninth. George Vazquez was 13th.

Clay-Chalkville’s Bradley Deason was 16th.

Eighth-grader Caleb Phillips of PV was 16th and Javion Munford was 22nd. CCHS’s Dario Rivera was 23rd. CLay’s Hunter Langford, Devan Cook and Diego Rosales were 40-42nd. Center Point’s Vincent Brown was 43rd. Center Point’s Jackson Johnson was 46th, Darius Bordeaux was 50th and Anthony Taylor of CP was 61st and Jalen Aibogun was 66th.

In team rankings, Gardendale led Shades Valley, Pinson Valley, Corner, Mortimer Jordan, Clay-Chalkville and Minor.

In the girls 5K, Tatiana Padgett and Charlotte Phillips of Pinson Valley finished 1-2. Padgett recorded a time of 22:57.44. Phillips had a 23:24.47.

Ashlee Gaston of PV was 10th and Reina Laviano was 11th. CP’s Arianna Hopkins was 12th and Aiyanna Bishop was 31st.

At the Bullfrog Pond Classic hosted by St. Clair County, several Rudd Middle School athletes fared well.

Charlotte Phillips was sixth in the 5K run and Vanessa Sanchez was 14th in the 2.1 mile run.

Caleb Phillips was fourth in the boys 2.1 run, followed by Carlos Del Toro (seventh), Luis Sanchez (ninth), Hayden Siddle (13th) and Hunter Siddle (15th).

In the Terrortorium on the Creekbank at Ohatchee, several Springville High runners fared well. Graham BIanchi finished fifth to lead Springville to a fourth-place finish. Bianchi ran a 17:27.94. Chris Smith was 15th, Hudson Kersh was 22nd,

Jake Harned was 36th, Mason Beck was 40th, Cotton Ryan was 58th, Brian Davis was 88th and Dean Higgins was 108th.

The Springville girls finished sixth. Lauren Isley (19th — 24:23.02) led the way. Beth Ann Tucker was 20th, Bentlee Smith was 40th,

Haley Abts was 50th, Elly Wyatt was 51st, Madison Higginbs was 72nd and Kataryna Falchyyan was 75th.