Pinson City Council buys property for Bicentennial Park, provides update on garbage contract at meeting

By Nathan Prewett

For the Tribune

PINSON — Wearing pink shirts for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Pinson City Council convened on Thursday night for a relatively short meeting in which the council provided updates on a garbage bid with Advanced Disposal, agreed to demolish two unused properties in the city and passed a resolution to purchase property that will become part of the Bicentennial Park.

In a meeting on Sept. 7, the council discussed a proposal from a member of the Eagle Scouts to build a kiosk at the historical Red Hill Cemetery in Pinson. The kiosk will provide information about the history of the cemetery and will be placed at a point that would provide an overview of the grave markers.

At the meeting on Thursday, Pinson Mayor Hoyt Sanders said that he has been presented with drawings of the planned kiosk and that it will be similar to the one at Turkey Creek. The council approved going forward with plans to have the 4-foot tall structure built.

Also during Thursday’s city council meeting, officials had the first reading of a renewed bid with Advanced Disposal, which is set to expire in March. Sanders said that several minor updates have been made to the contract, including the addition of penalties and an optional three-year extension.

City Attorney Shane Black will provide detailed updates on the contract at the next meeting.

Also on Thursday, the council approved hiring Eastern Tree Service to remove two oak trees next to a right-of-way that are rotting. A portion of one tree was blown down into the parking lot of a nearby church, an incident that result in no property damage or injuries. The council authorized cutting the two trees down for $2,500.

Sanders said in his report that an incomplete road in the Waverly subdivision was completed this week. He also said that representatives at Skipper Consulting informed him that they have modified plans for improvements in Innsbrooke as requested by Jefferson County. He said they and will be seeking contractors who can provide services for what is expected to be less than $50,000.

Also on Thursday, The council passed resolution 17-53 to purchase a house on Powell Avenue that is adjacent to the Bicentennial Park. Sanders said that the owner is willing to sell the property for $65,000, which he also said that would enable the city to hire a park ranger, police officer or other employees as the land around the house would become part of the park.

Sanders said that there will be inspections and that the city will meet any other requirements for acquiring the property. The house will not be demolished, he said. The resolution was approved unanimously, though Sanders abstained.

In other business, the council approved hiring Eastern Tree Service to demolish and haul debris from two unused properties in Pinson. A house on Kaley and a double-wide mobile home on Main Street are to be demolished for $4,500 and $7,500 respectively.

The council also approved new flooring and plumbing at the civitan building. Carpeting and flooring will be implemented for $6,549. An ADA-compliant drinking fountain combo, toilet and wrap kit for an estimated $1,300.

Pinson Public Library Director Allison Scanlan addressed the council during public comments, announcing several events that the library will be hosting, including a Fall Fun Day on Saturday, a Birmingham Children’s Theater production of Three Bill Goats Gruff on Oct. 27 and an Iron Chef-styled challenge for young adults on Nov. 14.

The next city council meeting will take place on Nov. 2 with pre-council at 6:30 p.m. followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m.