Center Point Council votes unanimously to demolish properties despite pleas

CENTER POINT – Despite urging on Thursday from area citizens asking city officials not to raze homes they own or are interested in buying, Center Point city councilors voted during a called meeting to demolish about a dozen Center Point houses.

Prior to the meeting, the council held a public hearing at which several people asking Center Point officials not to destroy a home at 2620 5th Street NE that was damaged by a fire and a residence at 225 23rd Ave. N.W. marred several years ago by a tornado.

Magdeline and Jorgee Garcia said they were prepared to spend tens of thousands of dollars to do the extensive repairs necessary to make their home on 5th street habitable.

Ricky Hinkle, the city’s building inspection superintendent, said he suspects fixing the various problems of the house that has been in disrepair for five years will cost more that the Garcia’s anticipate because of cracks in the foundation and mold issues.

Council president Roger Barlow agreed.

‘It’s going to cost a lot of money to fix,” he said.

Other houses the city council vote unanimously+

+to demolish included properties at the following locations:

— 436 Woodlawn Court N.E.

— 213 23rd Ave. N.W.

— 1657 6th Place N.W.

— 1316 Huffman Road

— 308 23rd Ave. N.E.

— 1700 5th Place N.W.

— 1400 Huffman Road

Also during Thursday’s called meeting the Council approved an ordinance to amend the zoning for 117 21St Ave. NE from R1 to R3.

Mayor Tom Henderson said the purpose of the rezoning was to allow the property owners to convert the house to a duplex.