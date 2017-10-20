Man drops to death from Vestavia Hills retirement home for second time in a one-month period

From Trussville Tribune staff reports
A man dropped to his death from a Vestavia Hills retirement home today, marking the second time in the last 30 days that a man fell to his death from the Mount Royal Towers retirement facility.
Authorities investigating the death said the man fell about seven stories.
Comments
How’d he die twice?
Either they’re not watching these elderly folks or somebody’s pushing them… seriously!
That’s how I read it too. 😜
I was just about to ask that
Sounds like the same man died twice…may need to reword the heading?
Or someone on the staff is making it so miserable they are taking their own lives
Why would the residents have no secure windows in a retirement home? 9 floors up and able to go out the window?? No security bars/glass?? Someone is about to own this company. Sad!!
I read it the same way!
You’d think once would have been enough.
Fell, jumped, same thing right?
I thought it was just the headline but it is even in the story that fell to death TWICE
Wow
Are journalists not required to take English classes? The Trussville Tribune
I thought the same thing!
If he was in independent living, he was in pretty good health.
Seriously, how tragic to live that long, have your family feel that you are in a safe haven and have this happen!
But if he’s the second one in 30 days, it just makes me uncomfortable.
Windows should be secured and there would not be these “accidents”.
There’s nothing funny about this.
He was 61, so not elderly.
Haha, younger than me.
Nobody said this was funny. Just that someone needs to proofread.