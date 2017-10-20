 [fiatalert]
Second man drops to death from Vestavia Hills retirement home in a one-month period

Posted by: Posted date: October 20, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A man dropped to his death from a Vestavia Hills retirement home today, marking the second time in the last 30 days that a man fell to his death from the Mount Royal Towers retirement facility.

Authorities investigating the death said the man fell about seven stories.

According to a report from Carol Robinson, a 61-year-old man who lived on the ninth floor in the independent living portion of the facility died after he fell from a window on  Sept. 21.

  1. Josh Kloepfer says:
    October 20, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    How’d he die twice?

  2. Judy Hulsey Acton says:
    October 20, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Either they’re not watching these elderly folks or somebody’s pushing them… seriously!

  3. Miranda Edgil O'Barr says:
    October 20, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    That’s how I read it too. 😜

  4. Randall Ray Pearcy says:
    October 20, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    I was just about to ask that

  5. Kathy Mims Clements says:
    October 20, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Sounds like the same man died twice…may need to reword the heading?

  6. Angie LeVan says:
    October 20, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Or someone on the staff is making it so miserable they are taking their own lives

  7. Karen Jones says:
    October 20, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Why would the residents have no secure windows in a retirement home? 9 floors up and able to go out the window?? No security bars/glass?? Someone is about to own this company. Sad!!

  8. Kristine Jones says:
    October 20, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    I read it the same way!

  9. Lisa Conner McGill says:
    October 20, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    You’d think once would have been enough.

  10. Ronald Hagood Jr. says:
    October 20, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Fell, jumped, same thing right?

  11. Matt Clay says:
    October 20, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    I thought it was just the headline but it is even in the story that fell to death TWICE

  12. Casi Carden Selph says:
    October 20, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Wow

  13. Amelia Ann White Tillman says:
    October 20, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Are journalists not required to take English classes? The Trussville Tribune

  14. Fayne Love Howle says:
    October 20, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    I thought the same thing!

  15. Fayne Love Howle says:
    October 20, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    If he was in independent living, he was in pretty good health.

  16. Fayne Love Howle says:
    October 20, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Seriously, how tragic to live that long, have your family feel that you are in a safe haven and have this happen!

  17. Judy Hulsey Acton says:
    October 20, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    But if he’s the second one in 30 days, it just makes me uncomfortable.

  18. Nell Moore says:
    October 20, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Windows should be secured and there would not be these “accidents”.

  19. Karen Moss Wood says:
    October 20, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    There’s nothing funny about this.

  20. Pamela Mays Decker says:
    October 20, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    He was 61, so not elderly.

  21. Judy Hulsey Acton says:
    October 20, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Haha, younger than me.

  22. Lisa Conner McGill says:
    October 20, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Nobody said this was funny. Just that someone needs to proofread.

  23. Dana McCaslin Thorn says:
    October 20, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    It’s a very sad story, but the headline definitely makes you say “What?? A man dies twice??” Trussville Tribune needs better writers/editors…

  24. Dana McCaslin Thorn says:
    October 20, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Two different men.

  25. Shannon Grissom Harvison says:
    October 20, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Terri Columbus Scheufens Cristy Martin Hall Sarah Gilbert Lunsford

  26. Dana McCaslin Thorn says:
    October 20, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Sad! Suicide possibly?

  27. Tjo Johnson says:
    October 20, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Something isn’t right about this. Time for a deeper investigation

  28. Matt Clay says:
    October 20, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    I got that, it was just the way it was worded.

  29. Matt Clay says:
    October 20, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    Not sure but I seen older people struggle living after loved ones gone. Sometimes they will say they are “ready to go”

  30. Laurie Pryor Brockman says:
    October 20, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    I agree with you ! Being up on the hill and then 9 stories up, some safety guards should be in place !

  31. Arlene Sanders says:
    October 20, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Locks should be on windows

  32. Tina DeLine says:
    October 20, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Sounds suspect to me full investigation needs to be done .

  33. Diana Dimon Dwyer says:
    October 20, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Something is very wrong there.

  34. Michelle Robson Childs says:
    October 20, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    😳

  35. Shannon Grissom Harvison says:
    October 20, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    Michelle Robson Childs I know josh called me!

