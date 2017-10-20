Sheffield woman, 26, dies in wreck near Muscle Shoals after being ejected from vehicle

 [fiatalert]
October 20, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A single vehicle crash at 2 a.m. today claimed the life of a Sheffield woman.

Tiela Ann Curry, 26, was travelling North on LaGrange Road when her 2003 Ford Escape left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned approximately five miles south of Muscle Shoals.

Curry was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Helen Keller hospital where she died at approximately 6 a.m. this morning. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

 

