Sheriff’s K9 team tracks down Bessemer armed robbery suspect

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A 21-year-old Bessemer man was taken into custody for robbery and burglary Thursday afternoon after being tracked down by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department K9 teams.

Just after noon on Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a residence in the 100 block of Poole Drive in Sylvan Springs. It was reported that an armed suspect had just fled on foot through the back door of the residence.The victim reported that she had just returned home from running errands and entered her house.

Once inside she was confronted by a black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and armed with a handgun. The suspect pointed the gun at her and demanded money and jewelry. The victim told Sheriff’s deputies that the suspect threatened to kill her if she did not comply. Once she gave him the money and jewelry the suspect ran out the back door. The victim locked the door and called 911.

Deputies established a perimeter and a K9 search team began a search for the suspect. T

he K9 team tracked the suspect to a residence in the 200 block of Dogwood Drive nearby. The suspect was found hiding inside.

Deputies recovered the money and jewelry and returned it to the victim. The suspect was positively identified as the person who had committed the robbery.

The suspect was taken to the Jefferson County Jail to await formal charges of 1st degree burglary and 1st degree robbery.

His name is withheld pending formal charges.