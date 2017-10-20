Teen struck in hit-and-run incident; vehicle believed to be a white Mercedes-Benz sedan

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 6700 block of Alabama Highway 79 to investigate a report of a pedestrian struck.

Authorities arrived to find the 18-year-old male victim laying by the road suffering serious injuries. The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. He is expected to recover.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, reported that he had been walking south in the median of the highway when a white sedan traveling the opposite direction veered into the median and hit him.

The vehicle fled the scene, according to the victim.

No other witnesses saw the incident.

The Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team was called to the scene to investigate. Evidence recovered by the team indicates that the suspect vehicle is a Mercedes-Benz C Class sedan and will have damage to the driver side mirror and door.

Sheriff’s department detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.