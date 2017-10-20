UPDATE: Man shot dead by Birmingham police officers in Roebuck identified

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A Roebuck man on Thursday was shot dead by two Birmingham police officers responding to a domestic violence call at a residence in the Roebuck community.

Prior to being shot, the man reportedly retrieved a 12-gauge shotgun as the officers deployed their tasers after the suspect refused to comply with verbal commands to show his hands.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates today identified the deceased man as Steven Wayne Truex, 38.

The incident involving officers from the East Precinct took place round 4:20 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Price Drive. Yates said Truex resided at the house where he was shot.

Police were called after Truex allegedly strangled his wife.

The victim had advised the officers that Truex owned weapons and may be armed.

When the officers approached Truex as he stood in the front doorway of the home, they gave him several verbal commands to show his hands before deploying their tasers.

According to police officials, the tasers were not effective on Truex.

Following the shooting, Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded and pronounced Truex deceased at the scene.

The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into the incident.