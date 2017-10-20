 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Vestavia Hills man dies in car wreck on I-459 near Bessemer

Vestavia Hills man dies in car wreck on I-459 near Bessemer

Posted by: Posted date: October 20, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A Vestavia Hills man died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle car wreck that occurred on Interstate 459.

John Benjamin Bonifay, 68, was pronounced dead at 7:38 a.m. Thursday, according to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates.

Yate said the accident took place in the southbound lane of I-459 at the I-20/I-59 interchange adjacent to McCalla and Bessemer.

Bonifay was driving a 2008 Mercedes E550 when the wreck occurred at approximately 7:26 a.m.

“For unknown reasons, he lost control, and went off  the road,” said Yates who added that the vehicle flipped over and came to rest upside down.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top