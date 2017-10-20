Vestavia Hills man dies in car wreck on I-459 near Bessemer

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A Vestavia Hills man died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle car wreck that occurred on Interstate 459.

John Benjamin Bonifay, 68, was pronounced dead at 7:38 a.m. Thursday, according to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates.

Yate said the accident took place in the southbound lane of I-459 at the I-20/I-59 interchange adjacent to McCalla and Bessemer.

Bonifay was driving a 2008 Mercedes E550 when the wreck occurred at approximately 7:26 a.m.

“For unknown reasons, he lost control, and went off the road,” said Yates who added that the vehicle flipped over and came to rest upside down.