VIDEO: Check out the sights, sounds and highlights from the Hewitt-Trussville game against Huntsville

It’s a quick score for the Huskies with 9:49 left in the first 7-0 Huskies

It’s another Husky TD here to kick off the second it’s 21-0 with 11:45 left in the first half.

Huntsville scores a FG after a long drive to make it 21-3 with 2:30 left in the first half.

The Huskies show Huntsville how to run the two minute drill with a beautiful pass to Worsham 28-3 with :50 left in half

A quick look at the Award Winning Marching Husky Band who have already received a standing ovation from the away crowd

Renda gets into the kickers area and alters the kick for the missed FG!

“THROW YOUR HANDS UP BABY” Hewitt scores after only two plays 35-3 with 4:58 left in the third.

At the end of the third it is HT 35-3 Huntsville. Here was a nice grab by Hewitt near the end of the quarter

The Huskies kick off another quarter with a TD 42-3 with 11:21 left in the fourth

Hewitt gets the INT but fails to convert in the red zone. A FG makes it 45-3 with 6:33 left in the game.