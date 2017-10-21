Clay-Chalkville Cougars maul Tigers at Friday night game

By Ronald Hagood

For the Tribune

CLAY — On Friday night, the Clay-Chalkville Cougars played host to the Minor Tigers. The Cougars were looking to solidify their playoff seeding, while Minor was looking to stay alive in the playoff hunt.

The opening kickoff told the story of the night. The Tigers’ Jamari Jamison muffed the kick, allowing the Clay-Chalkville special teams to recover the opening kickoff inside the Minor 10-yard line.

Just four plays later, Curtis Blakely would dive in from the one-yard line to give the Cougars an early 7-0 lead.

Behind the arm and legs of Willie Miller and the bruising running from Quentin Young, Clay-Chalkville would have a 31-0 lead before the fans could get comfortable in their seats. Minor would get on the board midway through the second half, as Brenton White would hit a wide open Delonte’ Evans for 65 yards and a touchdown.

The second saw more of Quentin Young, as he would punch in two more touchdowns in the third quarter to make it a 45-7 score. Minor scored again late, to make it a 45-14 final score. The Clay-Chalkville Cougars improved their season record to 8-1 and clinch the second seed in Class 6A Region 6.

The Minor Tigers fell to 3-5 on the season, and became eliminated from playoff contention. Clay-Chalkville will finish out the regular season next Friday night as they host the Park Crossing Thunderbirds in a non-region game.