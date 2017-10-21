Police investigate 2 injured in separate west Birmingham shootings

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: October 21, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — Two have been injured in separate shootings that occurred in west Birmingham, according to a report by Al.com.

The first shooting was reported after 9 a.m. in the parking lot of  a Taco Bell restaurant at 2300 Bessemer Road in Ensley. A man in his late 20s was found suffering from gunshot wounds in his lower back.

Medics rushed him to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It is believed that he was shot before he drove to the Taco Bell location.

An unrelated shooting occurred less than two miles away shortly after the first incident. Police responded to a man who was shot at the 1700 block of Pearson Avenue. The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been taken into custody as police continue to investigate the incidents.

