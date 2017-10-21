President Donald Trump to release secret JFK files from archives

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

President Donald Trump announced on his Twitter account this morning that “subject to the receipt of further information,” he will release files on the assassination of John F. Kennedy that have been kept classified for decades in the U.S. National Archives.

Though the National Archives have released most of the files on the assassination in 1963, there remain thousands more pages of documents, according to the Washington Post. But even as further information is released, some may still be held back by Trump.

The documents may reveal more on the assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, in particular his activities in Mexico City and possible attempts at contact with spies from Cuba and the Soviet Union.

According to the Washington Post’s report, the Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act passed in 1992 set a deadline for the files to be released in October of 2017. Trump is anticipated to make most of the remaining files public on Oct. 26.