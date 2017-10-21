Sheriff’s deputies investigate shooting that left 1 person injured in Birmingham

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left one person injured after a call of disorderly conduct was made.

At around 4 p.m. on Oct. 20, deputies were responding to a call of a disorderly person at the 100 block of Valley Terrace in Birmingham. Before they arrived at the scene, shots were fired and one person was reported injured.

The shooter fled on foot but was captured shortly after deputies arrived. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities continue to investigate.