Springville falls at Corner, 24-8

By Chris Megginson

For the Tribune

CORNER – Springville fell to 0-3 on the road Friday, losing to Corner with a final score of 21-8.

The host Yellow Jackets took a 14-0 lead in the first half on a touchdown pass from Skylar Lara to Chandler Brakefield and a second-quarter TD run by Hunter Whitburn.

Whitburn added another touchdown early in the third quarter to give Corner a 21-0 lead.

“I knew going over, to win the football game we needed to score 21,” Springville head coach Steve Davis said. “We struggled offensively. They did a good job at the line of scrimmage against us. That’s where the game got separated until things settled down.”

Springville got on the board with help on special teams when a bad snap on a punt gave the Tigers a safety, 21-2. Austin Hutcheson then found Trey Caldwell on a 59-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-8 early in the fourth quarter.

Corner’s Chase Jones added a 35-yard field goal midway in the fourth, but Springville was unable to respond.

Next week, Springville (1-7, 1-4 Class 5A, Region 6) will host Fairview in its final home game and region game of the season before traveling to St. Clair County on Nov. 3.

“We still have two things to play for and we have two weeks to spend together,” Davis said. “We’ve got to make the most out of the rest of our time together, have fun and continue to get better at football. In the end that’s why we do this, to teach the game, to watch kids grow and continue to improve every day.”