Traffic accident in Cullman County leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

WEST POINT – This morning a traffic accident on Highway 157 in West Point has claimed the life of a man from Vinemont and left one other injured, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

At 6:25 a.m. on Saturday morning, Jerry Wayne Brown, 70, was killed after his vehicle was struck by Adam McMurphy of Cullman. Brown was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

McMurphy was transported to Cullman Regional Hospital. His condition was not specified by authorities.

Alabama state troopers continue to investigate the incident.