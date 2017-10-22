ALABAMA SCOREBOARD: High school football results from across the state
CLASS 7A
Auburn 52, Smiths Station 7
Bob Jones 21, Grissom 0
Central-Phenix City 52, Lee-Montgomery 30
Davidson 28, Jackson 6
Fairhope 46, Murphy 26
Foley 45, Mary Montgomery 7
Hewitt-Trussville 45, Huntsville 3
Hoover 17, Vestavia Hills 7
James Clemens 33, Buckhorn 7
Jeff Davis 31, Prattville 14
McGill-Toolen Catholic 48, Baker 6
Mountain Brook 31, Oak Mountain 28
Spain Park 24, Tuscaloosa County 19
Sparkman 38, Gadsden City 13
Theodore 31, Alma Bryant 7
Thompson 41, Huffman 8
CLASS 6A
Albertville 16, Fort Payne 7
Athens 29, Hazel Green 12
Austin 42, Muscle Shoals 14
Baldwin County 35, B.C. Rain 20
Benjamin Russell 38, Helena 20
Carver-Birmingham 34, Jasper 0
Carver-Montgomery 20, Northview 7
Center Point 19, Parker 16
Chelsea 25, Chilton County 13
Clay-Chalkville 45, Minor 14
Cullman 42, Southside-Gadsden 40
Daphne 31, Blount 10
Decatur 24, Hartselle 13
Florence 62, Columbia 8
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 47, Brookwood 13
Homewood 37, Shades Valley 27
Hueytown 46, Jackson-Olin 14
LeFlore 28, Robertsdale 27
McAdory 28, Selma 6
Opelika 20, Wetumpka 19
Oxford 32, Pell City 0
Park Crossing 34, Sidney Lanier 19
Pinson Valley 55, Gardendale 7
Paul Bryant 25, Bessemer Academy 20
Ramsay 53, John Carroll Catholic 35
Spanish Fort 34, Saraland 7
Stanhope Elmore 28, Dothan 21
CLASS 5A
Arab 43, Douglas 20
Beauregard 48, Cleburne County 20
Briarwood Christian 39, Shelby County 14
Brooks 67, St. John Paul II Catholic 7
Calera 42, Sumter Central 16
Carroll 28, Escambia County 6
Central-Clay County 42, Sylacauga 21
Central-Tuscaloosa 36, Marbury 22
Charles Henderson 28, Rehobeth 9
Corner 24, Springville 8
Demopolis 33, Enterprise 7
Etowah 42, Crossville 6
Eufaula 41, Headland 14
Faith Academy 37, Wilcox Central 7
Greenville 36, B.T. Washington 9
Guntersville 17, Alexandria 0
Hayden 34, Fairview 21
Jemison 49, Dallas County 28
Lee-Huntsville 21, Lawrence County 6
Mae Jemison 55, Ardmore 14
Mortimer Jordan 44, Curry 13
Pleasant Grove 41, Woodlawn 6
Russellville 17, East Limestone 13
Scottsboro 30, Boaz 14
St. Clair County 20, Moody 0
Talladega 14, Valley 7
Vigor 27, St. Paul’s Episcopal 20
Wenonah 34, Fairfield 0
West Point 37, Good Hope 0
Williamson 20, Citronelle 9
CLASS 4A
Andalusia 52, W.S. Neal 28
Bibb County 49, West Blocton 13
Cherokee County 49, Ashville 19
Cordova 34, Hamilton 28
Deshler 42, Danville 6
Elmore County 30, Holtville 28
Fayette County 35, Winfield 14
Greensboro 24, Oak Grove 16
Hale County 31, Sipsey Valley 14
Haleyville 20, Dora 14
Handley 46, Dadeville 20
Hokes Bluff 41, Anniston 16
Jacksonville 41, White Plains 20
Madison Academy 26, North Jackson 22
Montgomery Catholic 31, Bullock County 6
Munford 28, Childersburg 7
Northside 56, Holt 0
Randolph 34, DAR 21
Saint James 49, Dale County 22
Saks 30, Oneonta 0
Sardis 21, Madison County 14
Satsuma 49, Monroe County 0
Tallassee 36, Leeds 21
Trinity Presbyterian 43, Ashford 15
UMS-Wright 28, Thomasville 20
West Limestone 26, Central-Florence 6
Wilson 52, Priceville 17
CLASS 3A
American Christian 21, Midfield 20
Bayside Academy 17, T.R. Miller 14
Clarke County 21, Mobile Christian 14
Clements 17, East Lawrence 0
Colbert County 42, Lexington 0
Colbert Heights 28, Lauderdale County 13
Daleville 12, Straughn 7
Flomaton 35, Excel 20
Fultondale 55, Holly Pond 14
Geneva 29, Opp 19
Geraldine 45, New Hope 6
Gordo 59, Montevallo 27
Greene County 38, Aliceville 32
Hillcrest-Evergreen 41, Cottage Hill Christian 14
Locust Fork 48, Hanceville 24
Montgomery Academy 41, Central Coosa 0
North Sand Mountain 34, Pisgah 8
Oakman 40, Carbon Hill 14
Piedmont 41, Ohatchee 20
Pike County 33, Beulah 6
Plainview 13, Sylvania 3
Pleasant Valley 34, West End 14
Prattville Christian 34, B.B. Comer 0
Randolph County 47, Weaver 14
Slocomb 31, Houston Academy 17
Southside-Selma 52, Central-Hayneville 46
Susan Moore 55, Vinemont 21
Walter Wellborn 34, Glencoe 7
West Morgan 49, Elkmont 9
Wicksburg 21, Providence Christian 0
CLASS 2A
Ariton 55, Abbeville 12
Cleveland 21, Tarrant 14
Cottonwood 53, Barbour County 22
Falkville 20, Winston County 15
Francis Marion 26, Verbena 0
Fyffe 62, Section 7
Goshen 38, New Brockton 14
Hatton 40, Phil Campbell 8
Horseshoe Bend 43, Fayetteville 8
Ider 48, Asbury 6
Jay, FL 44, J.U. Blacksher 7
Keith 38, R.C. Hatch 30
LaFayette 33, Ranburne 22
Lamar County 30, Sheffield 14
Lanett 47, Woodland 6
Leroy 40, Chickasaw 3
Luverne 20, Elba 4
Reeltown 48, Vincent 15
Samson 22, G.W. Long 21
Sand Rock 48, Collinsville 27
Southern Choctaw 41, Choctaw County 6
St. Luke’s Episcopal 41, Washington County 7
Sulligent 35, Red Bay 7
Tanner 28, Cold Springs 14
Thorsby 47, Billingsley 12
Westbrook Christian 31, Gaston 0
Zion Chapel 22, Calhoun 0
CLASS 1A
Addison 49, R.A. Hubbard 6
A.L. Johnson 34, McIntosh 0
Berry 40, Marion County 21
Brantley 65, Florala 21
Cherokee 70, Tharptown 0
Coosa Christian 33, Gaylesville 6
Decatur Heritage 21, Sumiton Christian 0
Georgiana 42, Pleasant Home 0
Hackleburg 42, Vina 6
Highland Home 43, Loachapoka 41
Houston County 48, Kinston 14
Isabella 48, Notasulga 22
J.F. Shields 44, Fruitdale 12
Linden 20, Marengo 18
Lynn 57, Shoals Christian 20
Maplesville 71, Autaugaville 6
McKenzie 42, Red Level 40
Meek 44, Southeastern 13
Phillips 41, Waterloo 34
Pickens County 42, Hubbertville 3
Ragland 40, Donoho 26
South Lamar 62, Brilliant 0
Spring Garden 23, Holy Spirit Catholic 18
Sweet Water 42, Millry 14
Talladega County Central 52, Appalachian 7
Wadley 53, Winterboro 0
Woodville 21, Valley Head 6