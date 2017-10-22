Bowe Bergdahl to be sentenced for desertion, misbehavior before enemy

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Bowe Bergdahl, an army sergeant who recently pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy, is due to be sentenced and could face up to life in prison, according to a report by WVTM 13.

Bergdahl was also accused of endangering fellow soldiers as search missions resulted in enemy gunfire that wounded several service members. After he left his post during a tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2009, Bergdahl was captured by Taliban forces.

He was held until 2014 when a controversial decision was made by then President Barack Obama to release five Taliban prisoners in exchange for Bergdahl.

Evidence may be brought by prosecutors of Bergdahl’s case that could include testimony by a Navy SEAL who was injured in one of the search missions. He will appear before a judge on Oct. 23 to be sentenced.