Rainbow City man dead in Talladega County traffic accident

Posted by: Posted date: October 22, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TALLADEGA COUNTY – Yesterday, a man from Rainbow City was killed in a traffic accident one more north of Talladega, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Cameron Blake Scott, 23, died in the accident that occurred at 12:55 a.m. His 2004 Toyota 4-Runner left the roadway on Jackson Trace Road and overturned.

Scott was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the incident.

Comments

  1. Debra Anderson says:
    October 22, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    May he.rest in peace

  2. William Kennedy says:
    October 22, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Please. Please. Please wear your seatbelt.

