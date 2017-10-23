Alabama Vietnam War veteran awarded Medal of Honor by Donald Trump

From Trussville Tribune

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to Gary M. Rose of Huntsville during a ceremony at the White House, according to Al.com.

Rose served as a combat medic during the Vietnam War and was part of a three day mission to Laos in 1970.

A detailed account of the mission on the U.S. Army’s website said that multiple soldiers were wounded during the operation (dubbed Tailwind) as they engaged an enemy force that eventually surrounded the company Rose was part of.

Despite suffering wounds himself, Rose was able to assist fellow soldiers who were suffering serious injuries until the mission was completed and the company was extracted.

However, being extracted proved dangerous and difficult as the first helicopter that Rose was in was shot down. As he helped pull the wounded from the crash site, a second helicopter arrived to evacuate him.

After the Vietnam War, Rose continued a career in the military and achieved the rank of captain. He retired from the U.S. Army in 1987 before settling down in Huntsville.