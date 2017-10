From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A single-vehicle crash at 5 a.m. today claimed the life of a Birmingham teen.

Jakwuan Trevarius Humphery, 19, was killed when the 2000 Chevrolet Impala he was driving left the roadway on Interstate 20 west and struck an embankment.

Humphery, who was not wearing a seat belt, later died as a result of his injuries.

The crash occurred five miles east of Lincoln.]