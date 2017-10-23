COMMUNITY CALENDAR

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

OCTOBER 25

Join Trussville First United Methodist for a fun evening of fellowship, trunk or treating, games, face painting, and more. It all starts at 6 p.m. out back of the church. Costumes are welcomed.

OCTOBER 27

The Birmingham Children’s Theatre will be bringing this show to the stage at the Rock School Center in Pinson. This free event is for all ages and open to the public. Registration is not required. The doors will open at 9:45 p.m.

OCTOBER 28

Come visit Trussville Southside Baptist Church’s Third Annual Heavenly Handmade Treasures Craft Fair for local-made goods and more. Featuring 35 vendors, a bake sale, and Fat Mama’s Lunch Box food truck, the event will raise money for the 2018 teen camp and mission trip. Vendors register at tsbc.net. Registration for vendors is $30 per space.

For the new or beginning shooter – the Ladies Only NRA Basics of Pistol Shooting will cover the fundamentals of pistol shooting. The class will spend a large portion of the day in the classroom learning how to safely handle a handgun with range time to practice what you’ve learned. Bring your lunch, drinks and snacks as this is an all-day course. The course is $100. It is not necessary to own a handgun to take this class.

October is Domestic Violence awareness month. The Women’s Self Defense and Empowerment Seminar will teach women situational awareness, basic strikes and kicks, realistic and effective techniques based on instinctual movement, defenses against the most common attacks on women, basic defense against armed attacks. There will also be a Damsel In Defense representative at the event if you are interested in purchasing some of their self-protection items. This seminar will take place at the Trussville Civic Center on Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The free Halloween Candy Hunt at the Trussville Sports Complex will have inflatables, lots of candy and a costume contest. The best dressed boy or girl in each age group will win a brand-new bicycle. For kids 3-12.

OCTOBER 29

Fall Festival is coming. Join Crosspoint Church on October 21 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the parking lot for some family fun. There will be games, hayrides, food, candy and more. Visitors are encouraged to invite families in the community.

Join Church of the Holy Cross on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. for an evening of Food, Hayrides, Fun, and lots of Candy across Parkway Drive from The Civitan Park.

