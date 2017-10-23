Lacrosse team looking to grow

By David Lazenby

TRUSSVILLE — A city lacrosse club is currently seeking to score more area students who are interested in playing the sport.

Bill Wills, president of the board of directors of the Trussville Huskies Lacrosse, said many are unfamiliar with the sport that combines elements of more well-known sports such as soccer, hockey and football.

Lacross is a team sport in which players use a lacrosse stick to carry, pass and catch a lacrosse ball. Like hockey and soccer, points are scored by shooting the lacrosse ball into an opponents’ goals.

On Sunday, the club hosted its annual Lax Day (Lacrosse day) at the Hewitt Trussville High School Lacrosse Field, which is across from the Trussville Civic Center.

“What we did (Sunday) was put sticks in the hands of kids who never played before,” Wills said, adding that learning to throw and catch balls using the lacrosse stick is the sports most crucial skill.

Also, during the event club members taught those in attendance about the different equipment lacrosse players wear for protection.

Wills said the protective equipment worn by players in crucial because of the hardness of the ball used in the sport and the risk of getting hit by the sticks used in the game.

“It’s hard-hitting,” Wills said. “Those sticks hurt.”

Wills said coaches have gone to Paine Elementary School to teach youngsters about the game with roots in native American cultures that inhabited parts on the northeastern United States.

Other area communities also have lacrosse teams, according to Wills, including Pinson, Moody and Pell City.

“It’s a really fun sport,” Wills said. “It combines some other sports. It’s a little bit like soccer, and a little bit like hockey.”

Although he said getting a feel for controlling the ball with a lacrosse takes some time, he added that youngsters who’ve played much baseball tend to pick it up more quickly than others because of the similarity to throwing a baseball and tossing a ball with a lacrosse stick.

In fact, Wills said his involvement in the sport came via his grandson, a high school senior who plays the game.

For more information on Trussville Lacrosse, go to www.trussvillelacrosse.org.