Motorist who reportedly works for McAdory High School charged with menacing after allegedly flashing a gun at a fellow driver

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A man who is reportedly employed by McAdory High School was arrested Friday following an alleged road rage incident.

Amol Kaushal, 23, of Hoover was released the same day he was arrested on a $1,000 bond.

The arrest stemmed from an Oct. 12 incident in which Hoover Police were notified of the incident that occurred on John Hawkins Parkway that morning in which a driver allegedly showed another driver a gun.

The victim in the case stated the suspect was driving erratically on Ross Bridge Parkway and continued to do so after they both turned onto John Hawkins Parkway.

While the victim was stopped in traffic, the suspect pulled up next to her in his vehicle and displayed a pistol before driving away.

Police say the woman was able to write down the suspect’s tag number that she provided to Hoover Police. A warrant for menacing was obtained through the Hoover Municipal Court and the suspect was arrested without incident on Friday. He was released after posting bond for $1,000.

It was not clear at the time this report was published what Kaushal’s position is at the school.

Hoover Police officer Brian Hale said everyone gets frustrated at times while driving. However, he he urges motorists to think twice before allowing emotions to negatively influence their behavior when behind the wheel.

“Sometimes these things can have tragic consequences,” he said.