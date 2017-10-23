 [fiatalert]
-->
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Shelby County man arrested, charged with child sex abuse

Shelby County man arrested, charged with child sex abuse

Posted by: Posted date: October 23, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

HANCEVILLE – A man from Hanceville in Shelby County is accused of sexually abusing a child for close to a year, according to a report by Carol Robinson.

Ronald Clingan. Photo from Shelby County Jail.

Ronald Clingan, 48, has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12. He was arrested on Oct. 20. It is believed that he had allegedly been abusing the child from January 2009 to December 2010.

A preliminary hearing for Clingan has been set for Nov. 9. He is being held at Shelby County Jail with a bond of $15,000.

Comments

  1. Friends Against Sexual Predators Alabama says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    If guilty he needs to NEVER be let out
    to reoffend.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top