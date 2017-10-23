Shelby County man arrested, charged with child sex abuse

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

HANCEVILLE – A man from Hanceville in Shelby County is accused of sexually abusing a child for close to a year, according to a report by Carol Robinson.

Ronald Clingan, 48, has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12. He was arrested on Oct. 20. It is believed that he had allegedly been abusing the child from January 2009 to December 2010.

A preliminary hearing for Clingan has been set for Nov. 9. He is being held at Shelby County Jail with a bond of $15,000.