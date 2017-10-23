Trussville Chamber of Commerce announces winners of 2nd annual small business awards

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday announced its 2nd Annual Small Business Award recipients.

This year’s awards were sponsored by CenturyLink.

The 2017 recipients were announced at the regular TACC monthly luncheon.

In the 1-10 employees category, the winner was Bryant Bank.

The winner in the 11-50 employees category was Complete Cleaners.

Brik Realty was named the Emerging Business of the Year, an award for a company in business for less than five years.

Local winners are now automatic finalists in the Alabama Small Business Awards presented by The Partnership of the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama and the Business Council of Alabama in December.

One overall Small Business of the Year will be chosen from the state winners to be considered for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Dream Big Small Business of the Year Award.

Winning nominations were based on community involvement, chamber participation, business success and overall merit.

The nomination process was open to any business with 100 or fewer employees that is an active member of the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce in good standing prior to the nomination deadline.

For more information on the Chamber, please call (205) 655-7535 or visit www.trussvillechamber.com.