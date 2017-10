From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A single-vehicle crash at 12:40 p.m. today claimed the life of a Tuscumbia woman.

Selina Burns Peralta, 45, was killed after she fell from a 1988 GMC van driven by Christopher Allen Reece, 45, of Cullman.

Peralta was struck by the GMC van and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 69 two miles south of Fairview.