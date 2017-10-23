Vegetables recalled from Walmart, other stores due to listeria concerns

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Mann Packing, a vegetable company based in Salinas, CA, has issued a recall of some of its products due to possible listeria contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recall was made after a sample taken by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency tested positive for listeria monocytogenes.

The company sent out a press release on Oct. 19 saying that they have begun pulling some of its products, though no illnesses have been reported.

“Mann Packing is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution,” the company stated in the release. “To date, public health officials have not reported any illnesses associated with these products.”

The products were shipped to multiple stores in Canada and the U.S., including Walmart and Trader Joe’s. Mann Packing has stated that it is cooperating with health officials on getting them pulled from shelves.

According to the FDA, listeria can cause serious illness and even fatalities in young children, the elderly and those with a weak immune system. Short-term symptoms in healthy people include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

A list of products pulled from shelves in Walmart is listed below with brand names and UPC codes. Customers who have bought any of these packages are advised to dispose of them or bring them back to their place of purchase for a refund.

Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 OZ bags ‘68113132885

Broccoli Florets, 32 oz bags ‘681131122344

Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags ‘681131328845

Broccoli Slaw, 16 OZ bags ‘681131148207

Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags ‘681131457460

Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags ‘681131091381

Cauliflower 6/16 oz bags ‘681131122320

Super Blend, 10oz bags ‘681131148368

Vegetable Medley, 2LB bags ‘681131457378

Vegetable Medley 9/12 OZ WM ‘681131328791

For more information, customers can contact Mann Packing at 888-470-2681 or visit veggiesmadeeasy.com/products.