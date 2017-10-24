Argo Council votes to transfer more than $30,000 placed in wrong fund

By Tanna Friday

For the Tribune

ARGO — City Councilors on Monday voted to transfer more than $30,000 incorrectly placed in the city’s general police fund to its rightful place, the city police department’s equipment fund.

This transfer will be broken into two payments: the first payment in January and the second in the second quarter of the year.

City officials were made aware of a bookkeeping error in regard to money from the sale of surplus police equipment on Aug. 14 when David Cork with Cork, Hill & Company, L.L.C., a certified public accounting firm, presented findings from the city’s annual audit conducted in May.

Previously, some questions arose regarding the city police department’s equipment fund.

In other matters during Monday’s meeting, the Council:

— Rescheduled the regularly scheduled December council meetings from Dec. 11 and Dec. 25 to Dec. 4 and Dec. 18, with all meetings to start at 6 p.m.;

— Discussed seeking animal control options for the city;

— Approved for city clerk Casie Bethune to attend a class to be held in Montgomery in January;

— Approved a $1 per hour pay increase for Bethune and police officer Luke Bennefield;

— Discussed penalties will be that will be enforced for those who fail to adhere to the Controlling Unsolicited Publication Ordinance (Ordinance 2017-05-01);

— Discussed considering putting permits in place; and

— Scheduled next budget meeting for Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.