Etowah County man, 26, killed in single-vehicle wreck

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A single-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday claimed the life of a Etowah County man.

Nicholas Alexander Messier, 26, of Altoona was killed when the 1995 Chevrolet Blazer he was driving left the roadway and overturned in a Ravine.

Messier, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at 11 p.m. on U.S. 278 at the 124 mile marker three mile north of Attalla but was not reported until today.