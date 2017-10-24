Fatal wreck closes I-459 near Liberty Park
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
VESTAVIA HILLS– A crash on I-459 has left at least one person dead and closed the northbound lanes as first responders work at the scene, according to Carol Robinson.
The wreck was discovered by Vestavia Hills officers around noon on Tuesday.
According to Vestavia police, Alabama State Troopers are on the scene and working the wreck.
