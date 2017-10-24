Jefferson County high school teacher charged in another road rage incident

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

HOOVER — A man who was recently charged with menacing during a road rage incident has been charged for a second time in a very similar incident, according to a report by Carol Robinson. Amol Kaushal, 23, reportedly a history teacher at McAdory High School, is alleged to have displayed a firearm to a female driver while passing her on the road.

Kaushal is alleged to have done the same thing to another female driver on Oct. 20 when the victim reported to Hoover Police that a man was driving erratically on Ross Bridge Parkway and John Hawkins Parkway.

The victim reported that the suspect pulled up next to her when she was stopped and showed a handgun before driving away. She wrote down the tag number, which the police traced to Kaushal.

In a similar incident, Kaushal allegedly pointed a firearm at another female driver (again on Ross Bridge Parkway) while driving past her in a no-passing zone. She was also able to write down the tag number and police located Kaushal to arrest him and charge him with menacing. As with his previous arrest, his bond was set at $1,000.

It is not known what is status as a teacher at McAdory High School is.