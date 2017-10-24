 [fiatalert]
-->
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Jefferson County high school teacher charged in another road rage incident

Jefferson County high school teacher charged in another road rage incident

Posted by: Posted date: October 24, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

HOOVER — A man who was recently charged with menacing during a road rage incident has been charged for a second time in a very similar incident, according to a report by Carol Robinson. Amol Kaushal, 23, reportedly a history teacher at McAdory High School, is alleged to have displayed a firearm to a female driver while passing her on the road.

Amol Kaushal. Photo from Hoover Police Department’s Facebook page.

Kaushal is alleged to have done the same thing to another female driver on Oct. 20 when the victim reported to Hoover Police that a man was driving erratically on Ross Bridge Parkway and John Hawkins Parkway.

The victim reported that the suspect pulled up next to her when she was stopped and showed a handgun before driving away. She wrote down the tag number, which the police traced to Kaushal.

In a similar incident, Kaushal allegedly pointed a firearm at another female driver (again on Ross Bridge Parkway) while driving past her in a no-passing zone. She was also able to write down the tag number and police located Kaushal to arrest him and charge him with menacing. As with his previous arrest, his bond was set at $1,000.

It is not known what is status as a teacher at McAdory High School is.

Comments

  1. Kathy Sills says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Scary

  2. Stephen Glenn says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Man, I bet his students are loving this….

  3. Georgie Rowan Allen says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Sounds like he is an unhappy person with a lot of rage

  4. Scott White says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Did he holler Allah Akbar?

  5. Tjo Johnson says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    It’s scary and sounds like he’s at the tipping point.

  6. Cathy Bean says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Why was this lunatic hired in Jefferson County schools? Dangerous… legitimate background checks needed!

  7. Carolyn Angel Le says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Did this joker pass a background check? Unbelievable these teachers that have access to students.

  8. Joe Adamson says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Racist much?

  9. Scott White says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Joe Adamson idiot much

  10. Scott White says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Joe Adamson this explains it..

  11. Joe Adamson says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Hmm I think not buddy?

  12. Scott White says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Joe Adamson I’m not your buddy.

  13. Scott White says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Joe Adamson
    And this explains it.. all Muslims run in packs. Don’t you know it..

  14. Joe Adamson says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Racist, homophobe, just flat out dumb and kinda scary you went and looked at a profile pic of mine from a year ago.

  15. Scott White says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Joe Adamson lol..
    not much has changed has Joe.. pretty big little boy aren’t you

  16. Scott White says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Joe Adamson does you momma know you have a Facebook page?

  17. Tammy McCown says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Joe Adamson
    While he could very well be a racist, this shows him to be a bigot.

  18. Scott White says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Tammy McCown lol. Why am I a bigot. Cause I don’t believe in women sleeping with women and men sleeping with men…

  19. Joe Adamson says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    People see this is what’s wrong with America this man right here ruining our country.

  20. Jay Bonner says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    You people have already found him guilty,give the man a chance to give his side in this fair justice system,90% are saying those things because of the way he looks!

  21. Scott White says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Joe Adamson
    Some of us see it the other way.. way more that stand of for right and wrong.. not all your social experiments.
    Not the Sodom and Gomorrah you liberal nut jobs are making this country.

    But when it comes out that this man was more than a just teacher parading around … come back to me.. you just don’t point guns at people driving.
    Get your head out of your rear

  22. Scott White says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Watch it Sheila.. you are about to get attacked

  23. Joe Adamson says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Yeh gun control is the solution, not your idiotic deplorable absurd racist comment

  24. Scott White says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Joe Adamson
    You believe in God Joe?

  25. Scott White says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Joe Adamson Joe Joe bad guys will always get guns… think about that..

  26. Joe Adamson says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    What does me have to believe in god have todo with anything?

  27. Scott White says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Joe Adamson has a lot to do with it… God doesn’t condone homosexuality.. you stand for it. It’s an abomination against him. So to be honest I don’t think you do..

  28. Joe Adamson says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Scott White hmm do you eat shrimp bacon, do you shave your face yep that’s a sin, but god for gives all sins

  29. Ginni Keck says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Kevin Keck

  30. Scott White says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Joe Adamson
    Old Testament…
    God does not forgive the continuing of sin. He told the prostitute to go and sin no more!!! So if one is gay and God says it’s a sin… an abomination against him… doesn’t that mean to change and not sin against God anymore.. just curious how that works…

  31. Scott White says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Anyway. You have a good day. Thanks for the intelligent conversations.. God help us all..

  32. Joe Adamson says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    We’re in America where we have the right to worship freely, love freely.

  33. Joe Adamson says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    This country is not run by god hate to tell you that

  34. Scott White says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Joe Adamson
    You sure do.. but guess who you will answer to one day.

  35. Scott White says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Joe Adamson
    It’s ran by Satan.. you are seeing it plain as day.. it’s his last stand. I challenge you to go study the Bible young man.

  36. Joe Adamson says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    You, god told YOU Scott to love one another as your self and looks like to me you have a lot of hate so have fun answering to him

  37. Scott White says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Joe Adamson I have no hate. That I can promise. Love the sinner but hate the sin.
    My Bible tells me to tell the truth. The truth is up to you to hear.
    We have enemies among us Joe. Just stay tune and be prepared.. we are living in the last days

  38. Joe Adamson says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Deplorable

  39. Scott White says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Joe Adamson lol…
    lose an argument and start name calling.. typical liberals

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top